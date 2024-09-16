GRTC plans to bring rapid transit buses to different parts of Richmond. They want to hear from you first.

RICHMOND, Va. -- GRTC is hosting a community meeting on Monday evening to solicit feedback on expanding Pulse, the city's rapid transit bus routes.

GRTC is planning a north-south route to accompany the already existing east-west line.

The new route will run from the Azalea area near the Henrico-Richmond line, south on Chamberlayne Avenue, and into downtown Richmond.

It would then cross the river into Southside along the 9th Street Bridge and out Hull Street.

While the planned route is established, GRTC would like to hear from people in terms of where the dedicated rapid bus lanes and stations would be placed along the route.

The community meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Main Street Station.

If you can not attend Monday's meeting, there is a virtual meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 19, at 12 p.m. (Register for the virtual public meeting by clicking HERE)

Anyone who wants to view the initial conceptual designs for the lanes and stops can do so here. GRTC is also conducting an online survey to gather community feedback from more perspectives.

GRTC is also planning a westward expansion of the Pulse line deeper into Henrico County.

