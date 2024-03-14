Richmond community provides feedback on proposed new GRTC transfer hub

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond community members welcomed the opportunity to have a say in the future of GRTC's permanent bus hub on Wednesday night.

The bus line is a service that is a lifeline for many residents like Courtney Farrar who use it as their main form of transportation.

Farrar appreciated being able to give feedback to GRTC on what they'd like to see in the new space.

Right now, a temporary transfer station that opened in the fall is in place across the street from the courthouse.

However, before that station opened, riders had to utilize a transfer plaza on 9th Street.

“It is better now but it was scary," Farrar said of the previous transfer plaza.

WTVR Stephanie Power and Courtney Farrar

Stephanie Power who also attended the meeting said the old place lacked shelter and overall dignity for riders.

The proposed 10-bay bus hub is something GRTC stated they’ve been trying to bring to life since 2013.

Consultants have narrowed the search to two proposed locations after extensive research.

Those locations are two pieces of property that sit side by side on Clay Street beside N 8th and N 10th Streets.

The designs show the ground floor being utilized for the buses while the additional floors have a combination of retail and commercial space.

Consultants said from collecting feedback they’ve heard people want more clear signage, restrooms, food and beverage options, and climate-controlled space.

"It'll transform not just for bus riders in the city but our city as a whole," said Faith Walker who also attended.

WTVR Faith Walker

GRTC expects the proposal to be finalized in April.

They said it would then become a years-long process identifying development partners, securing funding, as well as the land and building.

You can give input on the project by emailing planningcomment@ridegrtc.com

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!