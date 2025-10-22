Bicyclist hit by GRTC bus suffers life-threatening injuries, Henrico police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a GRTC bus along West Broad Street Wednesday morning, according to Henrico police.

Police said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the exit ramp of Interstate 64/Forest Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the GRTC bus stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

An update on the man's condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

