Will GRTC keep fares free throughout 2025? It's all up to funding, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. — As 2024 draws to a close, some Richmond advocates and bus riders want to ensure that GRTC's zero-fare program is top of mind for Virginia lawmakers.

Greater Richmond Transit Company or GRTC said they are committed to keeping fares free. However, funds are contingent on private and public entities continuing to fund it.

GRTC has provided free rides on different routes around Richmond since 2020 and right now has funding through June 2025.

The program costs $6.8 million a year to operate, according to officials.

The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board committed $3.6 million for the program through June 2025. VCU contributes over $1 million annually, and GRTC partners with other sources and localities through their Transit Access Partnership to secure the rest of the funding.

Caroline Tobe is one of many riders and transportation organizations working to help support GRTC as it continues to get the yearly funding it needs to remain free.

Tobe says she wants localities and lawmakers to make their budgets to know how important of a resource it is for her. She relies on the bus and has built free fares into her budget and said it's allowed her to have enough for rent, bills, groceries, and more.

“Think about if you were a young person with a disability in an independent living problem or college," Tobe said. "You may be on benefits and not be able to afford Lyft rides or Uber and this was your only way to get there."

GRTC said keeping their zero-fare program is not an annual decision, but a yearly reaffirmation of keeping the policy consistent.

According to GRTC, the free fares have been received positively across the region to connect people to healthcare, jobs, and families.

