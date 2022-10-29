Man killed in Petersburg found lying in road had multiple gunshot wounds, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in Petersburg Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of a person down after a call about shots fired in the same area, according to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road, Chambliss said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Chambliss said detectives at the crime scene are asking for help from the public.

If anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com.

"Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," police said.

