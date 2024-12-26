How community groups are working to address health insurance gaps in Petersburg: 'You need to be covered'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Amid reports that Petersburg is one of the least healthy cities in the United States, several organizations are collaborating to help residents enroll in health insurance coverage in hopes of improving area health outcomes.

“If you want your insurance to start Jan. 1, we must complete all the process with your application, selection for your health plan, and payment before Dec. 31,” Diana Marrero, a health care navigator for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said.

Enrollment in Marketplace Health Insurance is currently open. This is an opportunity for residents to apply for health insurance and to find out their eligibility for federal and state programs, as well as financial assistance.

WTVR Central Virginia Legal Aid Society Health Care Navigator Diana Marrero

“The cost of health in this country is very high; medicines without insurance can be very expensive and very stressful,” Carolina Alvarez explained.

To assist with the process, the Virginia Poverty Law Center’s Enroll Virginia is offering free guidance and support for individuals applying for health insurance options at events in Petersburg.

According to the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, Petersburg ranks below both the state and national averages in various health outcomes and factors. Areas of concern include rates of obesity, smoking, access to exercise opportunities, and premature deaths.

“I’ve been seeing the need to have more community events with resources for everybody to know about all the services that we provide,” Marrero said.

WTVR Carolina Alvarez

At the events, attendees can also access resources from various organizations, including Latinos in Virginia, Virginia Career Works, VCU Massey Cancer Center, Manifest Now Coaching, La Casa de la Salud, and the Petersburg Public Library Healthy Living and Learning Center, in partnership with The Cameron Foundation.

“Health insurance improves your quality of life," Alvarez said. "Once you get insured, you will be able to access preventive care to improve the quality of life for you and your family.”

WTVR

The organizations involved emphasize that their support extends beyond these events. They are readily available for assistance with health insurance enrollment through a simple phone call.

“I know the process can be intimidating. It can be stressful, but we definitely offer these services, and you are going to be in really good hands throughout the process,” Marrero said.

Alvarez said health insurance is essential.

“You need to be covered. Your family needs to be covered," Alvarez said. "It is your right as a human to have insurance.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.