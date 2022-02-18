Group gives donuts to firefighters who battled Fox Elementary blaze

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond chapter of the NAACP wanted to thank the firefighters who battled the blaze that leveled Fox Elementary School in Richmond.

Not only did crews battle the 3-alarm blaze Friday and hot spots Sunday morning, but they have been on the scene daily to ensure the area is safe and secure.

Richmond NAACP

Officials with the NAACP said providing donuts for firefighters Friday was the least they could do to express their gratitude.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

