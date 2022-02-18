Watch
Group gives donuts to firefighters who battled Fox Elementary blaze

Richmond NAACP
Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 16:51:13-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond chapter of the NAACP wanted to thank the firefighters who battled the blaze that leveled Fox Elementary School in Richmond.

Not only did crews battle the 3-alarm blaze Friday and hot spots Sunday morning, but they have been on the scene daily to ensure the area is safe and secure.

Officials with the NAACP said providing donuts for firefighters Friday was the least they could do to express their gratitude.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

