Why Virginians can expect to save some money on groceries this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginians are starting the new year with a little relief at the grocery checkout line. As of Jan. 1, the state's 1.5% portion of the grocery tax has officially been eliminated.

The tax reduction applies to most staple grocery items and cold, prepared foods packaged for eating at home. It also counts for items like diapers, feminine hygiene products, mattress protectors and bed sheets.

"It's a big success for Governor Youngkin," explained CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth. "Many Democrats historically did not like the grocery tax because they thought it penalized those people with lower incomes more than those with higher incomes.”

Some shoppers are thankful for the relief, saying the $1.50 decrease per $100 on groceries will help their wallets.

“I was pleased that I got out of one store this morning for under $100," said Richmonder Elizabeth Yancey. "Everything's gotten more expensive, but also, there just doesn't seem to be what I need on the shelf, which is difficult.”

If you’re buying alcohol, tobacco or other prepared hot foods packaged for immediate consumption, those will still be subject to the state's 1.5% tax.

"It will probably do a little bit for me, like I say, I do have a family of four," noted mom Lashanda Davis.

Davis welcomes this bit of assistance from the government, but she explains putting food on the table is still a struggle.

In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports groceries nationwide rose 12% last year.

"It can be, you know, hard trying to decide whether you're gonna buy groceries or pay your rent that month," said Davis.

While one tax is now gone, Davis is still making sure she finds ways to save.

"Shop around, check the prices, always use coupons," she explained.

But Davis and Yancey are both hopeful lawmakers can take additional action to help fight inflation, leaving them with more money to cover bills.

“I really would like to see a little bit more done," Davis expressed. "That will be helpful, not only for me, but for other people as well.”

While Virginia's 1.5% grocery tax is gone, cities and counties can still keep their 1% grocery tax, which goes to help fund schools, fire departments and police forces.