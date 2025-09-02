Festival darling ‘Griffin in Summer,’ shot in Richmond, to screen at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Get your popcorn ready, cinephiles of Central Virginia, because September is going to be a month to remember on the big screen.

The Richmond International Film Festival returns later this month. But this week, a new movie garnering buzz and attention in Hollywood is getting a special screening downtown.

Griffin in Summer will be shown Friday, September 5, at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The film, described as a coming-of-age comedy, is the story of a 14-year-old aspiring playwright who strikes up a friendship with the handyman/struggling performance artist hired by his mother, and the impact that relationship has on both of their lives.

Shot in Richmond, the movie’s crew also includes several people with local ties.

Danny Caporaletti, a filmmaker who teaches cinema at VCU, served as assistant director for the picture. And Fred Bryant, one of the executive producers, attended the University of Richmond.

<i>Griffin in Summer</i> was released in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York last month. It currently has a 96% rating from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes review-aggregation site .

And the film has already won some serious hardware, taking home the Best U.S. Narrative Feature and Best U.S. Narrative Screenplay prizes at last year’s Tribeca Festival. Director/screenwriter Nicholas Colia also received a Specia Jury Mention for New Narrative Director.

Friday’s screening at the ICA begins at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m.. Tickets are free, but filmgoers are asked to RSVP here.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.