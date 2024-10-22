City of Richmond approves Greyhound to use Main Street Station as bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond has approved Greyhound to use Main Street Station as a bus stop for the next two years.

Richmond City's Land Use, Housing and Transportation committees approved a contract Tuesday that will allow Greyhound to use the plaza across the street from Main Street Station for bus drop off and pick up. This comes after the current station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard closed on Oct. 20.

Officials said the facility of the plaza and routes was designed to be bus operators. They said bus operators have been using the method for the last 8 years.

According to the city, Greyhound revamped transfer hubs along the East Coast to accommodate that this new Richmond location will function differently. Presenters said the agreement will remove any liability for the city.

A city representative said the owner of the old site applied to turn the current site into multi-family residential housing.



