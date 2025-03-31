Update on Richmond principal hit riding home from school

RICHMOND, Va. — It's been three weeks since Mary Munford Elementary principal Greg Muzik was involved in a collision with a car while riding his bicycle on Patterson Avenue near the Richmond school.

A spokesperson for Richmond police confirmed Monday that investigators are still consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and charges have not yet been placed in this case.

Muzik's recovery journey is being closely followed on CaringBridge, where his daughter, Logan, provides frequent updates.

In her latest post from Sunday, Logan reported that her father is "doing pretty well."

He successfully passed four tests to breathe on his own and has been cleared by doctors to sit up.

This week, he will begin physical and occupational therapy.

Muzik underwent surgery last week to insert a tracheostomy tube into his windpipe, which allows him to avoid intubation and the use of a ventilator.

Logan said that the trach surgery “went smoothly.”

The family remains hopeful that Muzik will soon have his spinal injuries evaluated to develop a treatment plan.

