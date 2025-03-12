Community saddened over what happened to Richmond principal Greg Muzik

RICHMOND, Va. — Greg Muzik, the longtime principal of Mary Munford Elementary, remains in the hospital Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while cycling near the school Tuesday afternoon.

Parents of students at Munford describe Muzik as more than just a principal.

"The doors are always open. He is so welcoming. He loves all the kids, parents, teachers, staff. He has built a sense of community here, and he is truly amazing," Katherine Jones, a parent of Mary Munford Elementary students, said.

"People will often accidentally call him Mr. Munford instead of Mr. Muzik, right? Because he is so iconic and central to the community here," Richmond City Councilperson Andrew Breton, also a Munford parent, said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson and Woodlawn Avenues.

Richmond Police reported that both Muzik and the vehicle were traveling west on Patterson, which features protected bike lanes, though gaps exist in that section.

A photo taken about 30 minutes after the incident shows a bike lying in one such gap.

Muzik was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

"There was an initial shock, as you can imagine," said Matthew Percival, a Richmond School Board member and former Munford parent.

He expressed concern over long-standing traffic issues in the area, particularly for students who walk or bike to school—issues that Muzik had actively addressed by participating in bike-to-school safety events.

Breton emphasized the need for safer streets.

"More focus is needed on making streets safer," he said and suggested measures like reducing travel lanes, adding speed bumps, and utilizing speed enforcement.

He highlighted that traffic calming initiatives were discussed in a recent council meeting, where over 20 improvements were planned, though some were not approved due to emergency route concerns.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and no decisions regarding charges have yet been made.



