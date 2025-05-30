Beloved Richmond principal surprises students at graduation after bike accident

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved Richmond principal who was injured in an accident earlier this year made a surprise appearance at the 5th-grade graduation this week.
Greg Muzik, principal at Mary Munford Elementary School, was hospitalized after being involved in a crash with an SUV while riding his bicycle back in March.
Mr. Muzik entered the stage to a round of applause, before being presented a t-shirt from field day signed by the 5th grade class.
"One of my goals when I first woke up from my injuries was to make it to 5th grade graduation," he said.
Watch: Principal Greg Muzik makes surprise entrance at Mary Munford graduation
Mr. Muzik is making progress in his recovery, according to recent posts from his family's Caring Bridge page.
