Beloved Richmond principal surprises students at graduation after bike accident

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved Richmond principal who was injured in an accident earlier this year made a surprise appearance at the 5th-grade graduation this week.

Greg Muzik, principal at Mary Munford Elementary School, was hospitalized after being involved in a crash with an SUV while riding his bicycle back in March.

Mr. Muzik entered the stage to a round of applause, before being presented a t-shirt from field day signed by the 5th grade class.

"One of my goals when I first woke up from my injuries was to make it to 5th grade graduation," he said.

Mr. Muzik is making progress in his recovery, according to recent posts from his family's Caring Bridge page.

