Richmond community plans parade for principal injured in bike crash: 'We are so excited to be a part of it'

RICHMOND, Va. — Members of the Richmond community will take part in a Bike Parade Friday afternoon to show their support for Mary Munford Principal Gregory Muzik who was hit by a car while riding his bike Tuesday.

Munford parent Katie Noland said it’s hard to fathom that her kids’ principal, a man she has known for six years now, is now fighting for his life after the bicycle he was riding on Patterson Avenue collided with a vehicle.

"I, like everyone else in the community, wants to know what we can do to help, and wants to be there to support him and show our support," Noland said.

According to an update post by Mr. Muzik’s daughter on the Caring Bridge website, Mr. Muzik is still in critical condition with multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, multiple rib fractures and other broken bones.

The post said Mr. Muzik has had four surgeries so far.

She said doctors are optimistic but guarded as his injuries are life-threatening, and he has a long road ahead of him.

She asked people to consider donating blood and reminded others to make sure to wear a bike helmet when riding a bike.

Dozens of Richmond families will be putting on helmets Friday afternoon to participate in the bike parade that starts outside of Albert Hill Middle School at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

"My husband myself and our four children will certainly be there with bells. We are so excited to be a part of it," Noland said. "I think it’s beautiful we will take the path Mr. Muzik was on when the accident occurred. We will ride up Patterson, we will take a lap on Woodlawn, we will drive by his house, and we will cheer so he knows we are thinking of him."

Edward Slattery’s grandkids go to Munford, and while he will not be able to make it to the parade, his grandkids will.

"We love the idea of the bike parade because, if anything, Mr. Muzik and bikes go hand in hand," Slattery said. "Mary Munford is such a powerful school, a sense of community, and Mr. Muzik is a big part of that. I think they just want to let Mr. Muzik and his family know what he means to the school."

In the meantime, parents like Katie Noland hope Mr. Muzik and his family read this:

"My message to you Mr. Muzik is you can’t even begin to believe how many people are rallying behind you right now, supporting you, and we can’t wait to see you back at Munford. It’s not the same without you," Noland said.

The head of Public Affairs for the Richmond Police Department, James Mercante, said late Thursday that the police department is asking the public to come forward with winess information or video from near the scene.

"At that location there is a parking lane between the travel lane and the dedicated bicycle lane near the curb. Crash Team investigators have determined the cyclist was riding westbound in the parking lane when the collision occurred," Mercante said.

For more information about the bike parade, click here.

