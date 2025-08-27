Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash shuts down stretch of road in Hanover County, sheriff's office says

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, Aug. 27, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A crash has shut down part of Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, according to a post from the sheriff's office shared Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened between Willow Pond Lane and Wesleys Court.

"Please plan your travels accordingly to avoid the area. Hanover County Sheriff's Office Deputies are on scene to assist with traffic," the sheriff's office said.

CBS 6 is working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

