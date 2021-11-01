Watch
What's growing inside Virginia's new 77,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse?

Paul Spicer/Greenswell Growers
Greenswell Growers plans to grow about 3.7 million pounds of baby leaf greens over the next three years in its Goochland-based greenhouse.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:33:29-04

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 77,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse is getting closer to getting its locally grown greens in stores. Local startup Greenswell Growers held a grand opening ceremony for its $17 million Goochland-based greenhouse and headquarters Friday, where operations are already underway. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

