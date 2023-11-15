Greenfield Elementary students contribute to the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Greenfield Elementary students contribute to the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids coat drive.

Puritan Cleaners is collecting new and gently used coats to distribute to community members in need this winter.

Join Puritan Cleaners and CBS 6 this Saturday at the Diamond in Richmond for the Ballpark Warming Party.

"The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 invite all their friends and fans to donate coats in support of Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids program," a company spokesperson said. "Come out to the Diamond and enjoy live music from The Hit List, hot dogs, bounce houses, monster trucks, first responder vehicles and more."

If you'd like to volunteer your time to help Puritan Cleaners sort donated coats for re-distribution at the Salvation Army's Christmas Center, click here.

