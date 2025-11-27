Violence erupts at 'roving' pre-Thanksgiving party in Virginia

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thanksgiving morning at a large party in Barboursville.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Toms Road, where they found more than 100 people fleeing the scene.

"Multiple spent shell casings from several different caliber guns were located and it was obvious that a fight had occurred," a Greene County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

One person was shot and is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators learned the gathering was part of a "roving party that pops up at various locations across several counties," according to the spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greene County Sheriff's Office Captain Kevin Freid at 434-566-2813.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.