'Rare and very dangerous' Flash Flood Emergency prompts rescues in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Drivers were rescued from flooded roads during a "rare and very dangerous" flash flood emergency in Greene County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

More than five inches of rain fell on Greene County, about two hours northwest of Richmond, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to emergency officials.

"Flooding has resulted in the closure of S. River Rd., where two vehicles are submerged and occupants have been safely evacuated," the sheriff's office shared on social media. "Tow trucks are currently unable to retrieve the vehicles. Motorists are advised to avoid S. River Rd. during the morning rush hour. Additional road closures include Route 29 S. just south of Rt. 33, the 2300 block of Bacon Hollow Road, Octonia Road, Mutton Hollow Road, Carpenter’s Mill Road, Entry Run Road at Taylor Mountain, Wyatt Mountain, Preddy Creek Road in the area of Preddy Creek Drive, and Matthew Mill Road at the bridge prior to the Orange County line."

n Albemarle County, first responders are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept away by rushing floodwaters Tuesday evening.

According to emergency officials, the caller said the boy was walking outside when he was swept away by rushing water that had overtaken the roadway from a nearby creek.

After more than three hours of water operations, first responders paused the search due to limited visibility in the overnight hours and safety concerns for rescue personnel.

The search will resume during daylight hours on Wednesday.

Officials said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

