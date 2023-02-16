You can now buy marijuana at this old Burger King in Colonial Heights
Columbia Care
Green Leaf Medical’s cannabis dispensary at 401 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:58:11-05
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Amid the foundering effort to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Virginia, Richmond’s lone state-approved medical cannabis provider continues to expand with its third stand-alone retail dispensary in the region. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) opened a shop Monday at 401 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights. It occupies what was formerly a Burger King near Southpark Mall. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
