You can now buy marijuana at this old Burger King in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Amid the foundering effort to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Virginia, Richmond’s lone state-approved medical cannabis provider continues to expand with its third stand-alone retail dispensary in the region. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) opened a shop Monday at 401 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights. It occupies what was formerly a Burger King near Southpark Mall. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

