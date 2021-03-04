Police ID man found dead on sidewalk in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a report of a person shot just after 2:11 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Officers discovered 19-year-old Grayson Babbs unresponsive on a sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," police said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.