Vacation Over: Gray seal returns to water after lounging at Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront had a rare visitor Monday afternoon.

A juvenile gray seal was spotted resting on the beach near 33rd Street by WTKR News 3's John Hood, who shot video of the seal around 1:30 p.m.

The Virginia Aquarium said the seal made its way back into the water Tuesday morning.

Aquarium personnel monitored the seal before it returned to the ocean.

They put up signs asking people to stay 150 feet back to protect the seal.

This is in line with NOAA guidelines, which state that time spent observing all seals and sea lions should be limited to 30 minutes or less.