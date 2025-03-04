3 names removed from lawsuit over deadly Graduation Day shooting, case against RPS board, counselor proceeds

RICHMOND, Va. — Three names have been removed from the federal lawsuit filed against Richmond Public Schools after the deadly graduation day shooting.

Tameeka Jackson-Smith filed a lawsuit against the school district after her son Shawn Jackson, a high school graduate, and her husband Renzo Smith were shot and killed outside of the Altria Theater on June 6, 2023 after Huguenot High School's graduation.

Mother, widow of Graduation Day shooting victims addresses recent RPS lawsuit

Tuesday, CBS 6 learned that superintendent Jason Kamras, former Huguenot High School principal Robert Gilstrap and former assistant principal Kevin Olds have all been removed from the suit.

The lawsuit will continue against the Richmond School Board and Shawn's guidance counselor, Monique Harris.

A third-party investigation found that Harris “squeezed Shawn in” to the graduation ceremony at the request of his mother, even though he did not participate in rehearsal due to “safety and security concerns.”

Jackson-Smith previously told CBS 6 she believed "things could have been done better" regarding the school division's safety measures leading up to and on the day of the graduation.

Mother of student killed in Graduation Day shooting reflects one year later: 'Why my son?'

“Everybody else’s family is getting safety measures though. Everybody's getting protected graduations now. Schools are getting more protected, but my baby didn't get that," Jackson-Smith said at the time.

A jury trial regarding the suit is scheduled to begin April 7.

