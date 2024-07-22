Mother, widow of Graduation Day shooting victims files $26 million lawsuits against RPS

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother and widow of the Graduation Day shooting victims have filed two separate lawsuits against the Richmond School Board, alleging their liabilities in the deaths of her husband and son.

Tameeka Jackson is demanding $11 million and $15 million in damages, as a representative of the estates of her husband, Renzo Smith, and son, Shawn Jackson, respectively.

Provided to WTVR Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson

Both were killed in the June 6, 2023 shooting that followed a Huguenot High School graduation at Richmond's Altria Theater.

The Richmond School Board, as well as schools superintendent Jason Kamras, former Huguenot principal, Robert Gilstrap, former Huguenot assistant principal Kevin Olds, and Huguenot guidance counselor Monique Harris, were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Jackson's lawyers are making a wrongful death claim and will attempt to hold the district accountable for alleged safety failures.

In court documents, Jackson alleges that the school district was aware of "safety issues involving Shawn Jackson but did nothing to protect him."

One year after the shooting, Jackson told CBS 6 she still had questions about the safety protocols in place that day.

“I wouldn’t have never ever brought my son here If I didn't feel like his life was in danger," Jackson-Smith said. “I so want to get down to the bottom of it because where was security? Where was anything?”

Richmond Public Schools has informed CBS 6 that they have no comment regarding the lawsuits at this time.

