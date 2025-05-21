Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

US Marshals arrest man suspected of firing shots at park near elementary school in Chester

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 21, 2025
US Marshals arrest man suspected of firing shots at park near elementary school in Chester
Posted
and last updated

CHESTER, Va. — A man suspected of firing shots at Goyne Park near Ecoff Elementary School was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a hotel in Chester on Wednesday.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett obtained a video of the arrest, which happened at the Red Roof Inn in Chester.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that Takhi Zhaki Johnson Sr. is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The shots were fired on Tuesday, which prompted a brief lock down at the school.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature and the proximity to the school was coincidental.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone