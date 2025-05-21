US Marshals arrest man suspected of firing shots at park near elementary school in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — A man suspected of firing shots at Goyne Park near Ecoff Elementary School was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a hotel in Chester on Wednesday.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett obtained a video of the arrest, which happened at the Red Roof Inn in Chester.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that Takhi Zhaki Johnson Sr. is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The shots were fired on Tuesday, which prompted a brief lock down at the school.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature and the proximity to the school was coincidental.

No injuries were reported.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

