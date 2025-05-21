Gunfire at park in Chester leads to school lockdown, apartment complex search

CHESTER, Va. — Chesterfield police are searching for a suspect after gunfire was reported at Goyne Park on Tuesday, causing a nearby elementary school to temporarily lock down.

A father at the Grand Oaks Apartment Homes told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that his son was on the playground at nearby Ecoff Elementary when the shot was heard, prompting teachers to quickly bring their classes back inside.

Police confirmed the school was placed on a temporary lock down while officers searched for a suspect.

"I can imagine if I was a kid that heard that, I'd be startled especially when it's not something you are used to. It's shocking news to me," a neighbor said. "I think the biggest problem is we are in a mental health crisis. I mean, why does someone need a gun at a park and to crank off rounds at a park when they know a school is right there? Just absolutely no reason for it."

Hours after the gunfire, police surrounded a unit on Oak Bluff Terrace at the Grand Oaks apartment complex. Crime Insider sources say police had information that the shooter from the park might be inside, causing officers to divert school buses and residents.

The apartment complex was blocked off with yellow tape as Chesterfield police conducted their search.

After two hours, police said the man, who has not been identified, was not inside the Grand Oaks perimeter but they have information that will inevitably lead to his arrest.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.