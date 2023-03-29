Governor signs bills aimed at helping single mothers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) signed two bills that may give expectant single mothers financial support.

The two bills signed by the governor allow mothers to petition a court to order noncustodial fathers to share the cost of pregnancy and delivery expenses.

Youngkin signed HB 2290, proposed by Del. Emily Brewer (R - Suffolk), and SB 1314 patroned by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R - Henrico) at the East End Pregnancy Center off Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County.

The identical bills provide single mothers with the ability to petition the court to receive monthly child support and get reimbursed for pregnancy and delivery expenses. The sponsors of the bills hope that more expectant mothers will choose to keep the baby knowing they'll have that financial support.

“I am an OBGYN and I see the sacrifices women make every day to bring their babies into the world," Sen. Dunnavant said in front of a group of mothers and children. “A financial hardship is one added burden and one they shouldn't have to share alone."

WTVR Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R - Henrico) speaks to a group of mothers and children at the bill signing.

"This bill speaks to that directly," Youngkin said. "The ability to pull fathers in and make sure the financial resources are available."

Dunnevant also said the state needed to wrap more services around helping all mothers receive not only needed child support, but also child care.

If you're a mother and need help, here is a link the Virginia Department of Social Services where you can find information about food, housing, and medical assistance.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.