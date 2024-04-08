Governor Youngkin announces state budget changes, Virginia Democrats respond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) laid out hundreds of changes he's proposed to the state budget.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, Youngkin called this the Common Ground budget.

It was a marked change in tone from the Governor compared to the weeks since the Democrat-led General Assembly approved its version of the budget.

Youngkin said his 233 budget amendments would still move Virginia forward while finding compromise on important issues.

Youngkin said he would no longer push for his income tax decrease.

He also removed a digital sales tax he proposed and Democrats expanded.

The Governor said the budget still included record investments in K-12 education and kept the three-percent pay raise in each of the two-year budgets for teachers and state employees.

It also included investments in mental health and regional projects like $50 million for the Combined Sewer Overflow in Richmond.

"That is what finding common ground is all about. And when we do this, we can present a budget today that is structurally balanced and keeps Virginia on a winning path," Governor Youngkin said.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said he had yet to see the actual language of Youngkin's amendments and criticized the governor's administration for painting a rosier financial picture than they had to lawmakers.

He added while Youngkin had a very conciliatory tone, it was to make up for the record number of vetoes he's issued since the General Assembly session ended.

"I also suspect that tonight you're probably going to see another 20 to 50 vetoes come out of his office, but he didn't bother to talk about that today, either. So we'll see how people are feeling after a governor's issues probably over 200 vetoes by the time this is said and done," Sen. Surovell (D - Fairfax) said.

Virginia lawmakers now have until April 17 to consider Governor Youngkin's changes before they come back to Richmond to vote. Since Youngkin used amendments and not vetoes. there only needs to be a simple majority in order for the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to reject them.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.