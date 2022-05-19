Governor Youngkin discusses his plan to improve Virginia students' test scores

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glen Youngkin (R - Virginia) announced Thursday he was forming a bipartisan study group to improve Virginia's education system.

The governor's announcement came after the Virginia Department of Education released a report that indicated SOL reading scores for Virginia students in grades 3 thru 8 declined in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Youngkin said that drop came after the State Board of Education changes its accreditation policy in 2017 to de-emphasize reading and math.

The report also indicated student math scores performed below the national average from 2020 to 2022.

The governor said his newly formed study group would work to create a new state school assessment system and review content standards.

