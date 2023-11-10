Watch Now
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) spoke at the Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony and Grand Opening of the new Jones &amp; Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 10, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) spoke at the Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony and Grand Opening of the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach. Watch the ceremony in the video box above.

CBS 6 is celebrating veterans all day long with a series of reports on these special members of our community.

