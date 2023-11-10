Virginia veterans celebrated early at Veterans Day ceremony in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, delivered remarks at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond.

The annual event drew hundreds of veterans, their families, and supporters despite being celebrated a day early due to the Richmond Marathon on Saturday.

The Virginia War Memorial is a cherished place in the Commonwealth where members of all branches can be heard, seen, and appreciated.

This year's ceremony felt even more poignant to some as conflicts flare around the world.

"For the past two decades, we've largely been in a nation at war. And we've seen veterans spend a vast amount of time away from home and their families," Virginia War Memorial Director. Dr. Clay Mountcastle said. "So it's become a normal thing for those that serve to spend a lot of time away from home. And with a lot of things happening in the world these days, that uncertainty is still out there for those who decide to serve their country. And so that's another reason why we just want to acknowledge that we see that we get that and we appreciate that you're willing to do that."

This year’s ceremony also recognized students who won an annual essay contest.

David Contreras, from Henrico County, took home the prize among middle school submissions for his moving account of meeting a World War II and Korean War veteran.

