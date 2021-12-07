Watch
Governor to propose significant pay raise for teachers

The proposed budget will increase teacher pay 5% a year in each of the next two budget years, for a total increase of 10.25%.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 07, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — In his final budget, Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a 10% pay raise for teachers. The announcement came Monday as Northam launched his “Thank You, Virginia” tour and visited Glen Allen High School. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

