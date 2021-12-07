Governor to propose significant pay raise for teachers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — In his final budget, Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a 10% pay raise for teachers. The announcement came Monday as Northam launched his “Thank You, Virginia” tour and visited Glen Allen High School. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:24:50-05
