Governor orders Virginia flags lowered to honor fallen Henrico Officer Trey Sutton

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton.

The flags will be lowered at all state and local buildings from sunrise, Wednesday, April 6 until sunset that same day.

Officer Sutton was just 24-years-old and a rookie officer when he was killed in an accident in northern Henrico after just weeks on the job.

Sutton's funeral will be held at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Midlothian at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It will stream on WTVR.com.