Governor: Most Virginia state workers must be vaccinated or tested

Northam: State workers in Virginia must be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or undergo weekly COVID testing
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing under a new requirement announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor's office said in a news release Thursday that the order will take effect on Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees. It comes amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. Most cases involve the unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts.

