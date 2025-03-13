Government shutdown looms as Kaine, Warner oppose House resolution

RICHMOND, Va. – The deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown is fast approaching.

The United States Senate has until one minute before midnight on Friday to pass what's known as a continuing resolution.

The Republican-controlled House passed one earlier this week, but at least eight Democrats will have to vote for it in the Senate before it can reach the desk of President Donald Trump.

Virginia's junior senator, Tim Kaine, said he will not vote for the House's continuing resolution.

“Shutting down the government is horrible. The CR is horrible,” Kaine said. “Those aren't the only two options. There's a much better option, and why wouldn't we try it?”

The Republican-controlled House on Tuesday approved the continuing resolution to keep the government funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

It also increases defense spending by $6 billion and cuts domestic spending by $13 billion.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., said he supports the continuing resolution, despite not liking them in general.

“I want to make sure that our law enforcement officers get paid, that our military gets paid, that our national parks continue to stay open,” Wittman said. “None of that happens if [the] government shuts down. We have an obligation to fund the government.”

But to pass the Republican-controlled Senate and reach President Donald Trump's desk, at least eight Democrats need to vote in favor of a procedural motion.

Kaine said the better option is a shorter 30-day continuing resolution, which would allow for a budget deal to be reached, which he said they're close to.

He added the difference between that and operating the government on a long-term continuing resolution is like where you're looking when driving a car.

“With a world as complicated as this world, we should be budgeting based upon what we’re seeing in the windshield, rather than in the rearview mirror,” Kaine said.

But Wittman said Congress has already done several continuing resolutions this fiscal year, and Democrats should do so again now and shift focus to the next one.

“We are almost into the next budget year. We’re going to be getting a budget over from the White House. We need to finish up this year’s work,” Wittman said.

Kaine said he’s also concerned that the House’s version gives more power to Trump and Elon Musk to continue deep cuts to the federal workforce, which Wittman disputes.

“If we vote to give the president the power to do whatever the president wants, then we can’t challenge it anymore,” Kaine said.

But Wittman believes it doesn’t yield additional power to the Executive Branch.

“It funds the things that are necessary for this nation,” Wittman said.

Kaine said he’ll push for the 30-day option to get a vote, adding that House members shouldn’t have left D.C. after holding their vote.

Wittman said if a shutdown happens, he can’t predict how long it may last.

“I’m sure that the leadership will talk to the leadership in the Senate and try to figure out what the next step is,” he said.

In a call with media members this afternoon, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said while he knows some of his Democratic colleagues will be voting yes, he’ll join Kaine in voting “no.”



