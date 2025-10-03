Virginia federal workers brace for missed paychecks amid shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — As the country approaches a third consecutive day of government shutdowns, many federal employees are dreading the day their paycheck doesn't arrive.

"They'll get a paycheck next Friday and then if they're affected they will not get a paycheck after that unless they come to a resolution," said Christine Surrette, Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Surrette leads the largest federal employee union in the country, representing over 800,000 government workers. She spoke with CBS 6 about the impact on workers across North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia.

"We're representing the military bases, the VA hospitals, NOAA, the national parks," Surrette said. "Social Security, they will be working without a paycheck, TSA will be working without a paycheck, Bureau of Prisons will be working without a paycheck."

The sentiment Surrette says she's getting from workers is one of frustration about the finger pointing between lawmakers. The continued stalemate over negotiations into the continuing resolution that could fund the country is putting Americans more at risk — even beyond those who are being forced to work without pay or furloughed.

"I don't think they understand how they're going to get their Social Security check, or their Medicaid, or their Medicare or get their veterans taken care of if they just let us go," Surrette said. "Open it back up. They can still argue. There is no need to use federal employees as a pawn on either side."

As negotiations continue, Surrette says AFGE is positioning itself to help support federal workers who are being hit hardest by connecting with nonprofits who could assist with essentials like utilities and food banks to support those worried about affording their next meal.

"If you need us, if you need something, let us know. We're going to help everybody. We will get through this. We've done it before and we'll do it again," Surrette said.

Surrette says AFGE has local presidents ready to support federal workers being impacted right now and is encouraging those who need assistance or resources to reach out at (410) 480-1820.

