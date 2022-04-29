Gov. Youngkin looks back on first 100 days in office

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office for 100 days.

On his first day in office, he signed 11 executive orders and now overall, he has issued 17 executive orders and signed 700 bills.

On Thursday, he and legislators offered their take on how he has done in office so far.

Youngkin said Virginia's economy, job creation and business opportunities are flourishing and more than four million jobs have been added to the Commonwealth.

Wednesday was Youngkin's biggest test to date with the veto session at the General Assembly. None of his vetoes were overridden with Democrats unable to muster the two-thirds majority required to do so.

"We've been so focused on working for Virginians over the last 100 days and in the last week, we've been focused on making sure the legislative session yesterday went well. I was pleased with the way things went yesterday. I felt like we had some really good progress across a number of bills and we'll get some of them back to our desk that we still have some work to do on," Youngkin said.

Youngkin did face defeat on a number of bills he sought to amend, particularly one that would force an election this year for the Loudoun County School Board.

His substitute marijuana bill was also voted down.

"I'm proud that the Senate was able to hold the line on a lot of our bills that the governor put amendments on that were of concern. I had a bill that the governor basically gutted that we were able to defeat that amendment. Disappointed we were not able to move forward with the marijuana bill but the way the governor amended it really took it a step backwards. So we'll start over there and do it right," Sen. Jennifer McClellan said.

Separately, a Senate committee effectively ended the governor's effort to pass a gas tax holiday.

"I'm very disappointed. Across the country, we're seeing Democrats leading tax reductions on gas. And it's serving their constituents. Virginians deserve this. We have over $1 billion of extra funds in our Commonwealth Transportation Fund. We have the money to do this," Youngkin said.

"He's shown in some ways that he's still a political newcomer. He did not discuss amendments or vetoes with some of the patrons. Vetoing Senate bills, Democratic bills that he signed the House versions of. But I think the first step is just talking," McClellan said.

Both Youngkin and McClellan said they see room for agreement with the governor saying they are close on the budget which is due on June 30 and McClellan pointing to school construction and the signing of the Literacy Act.