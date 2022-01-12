Watch
Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait unveiled

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveils his portrait at the Capitol Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Northam's portrait, which will hang on the third floor of the Capitol, includes references to the many issues he dealt with during his term. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 19:00:50-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia officials have unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait.

It will now join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses on display in the state Capitol.

The portrait unveiled Tuesday depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up.

It shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket.

Virginia native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Stanley Rayfield painted the portrait.

