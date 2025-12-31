83-year-old killed after golf cart hit sign, landed in marsh on Tangier Island, troopers say

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. — Troopers have released the name of the 83-year-old man killed in a golf cart crash last Friday on Tangier Island.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened along Factory Road around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Troopers said a golf cart headed west ran off the left side of Factory Road, hit a sign and then landed in the marsh along the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle, Gordon W. Wheatley of Tangier Island, died at the scene, officials said.

Troopers said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

