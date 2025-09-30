Peter Anspach shares Goose's wild night at a Richmond restaurant, Allianz Amphitheater show preview

RICHMOND, Va. — When Goose steps onto the stage at Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront this Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3, expect more than just two nights of music.

The Connecticut-based quartet will share a full-sensory experience that blends musical improvisation, storytelling, and a deep connection with their audience.

For keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist Peter Anspach, Richmond is more than another tour stop.

His memories here stretch back to 2019, when the band played The Broadberry during what he calls “that crazy Fall 2019 tour,” their first run of sold-out shows.

"That Broadberry was a particularly sick show," Anspach said in a Zoom interview days before Goose's return to Richmond.

From Sticky Rice to Stage Lights: Richmond Memories

Anspach even remembers a pre-show dining adventure — a late-night visit to Sticky Rice in Richmond that unexpectedly transformed into a nightclub mid-meal.

“All of a sudden, a DJ comes out, everyone starts standing and dancing on tables… we were just looking around thinking, ‘What is this place?’”

He said he was excited to perform at the new amphitheater along the James River.

"I've walked down by the river in Richmond, down by some of those cool rocks and stuff," Anspach said. "Richmond is a great town, so I think it's just going to feel great and relaxed, looking forward to it big time."

WATCH: Goose Returns to Richmond – Peter Anspach Previews Allianz Amphitheater Shows

Goose Returns to Richmond – Peter Anspach Previews Allianz Amphitheater Shows

Goosemas Glory and Jams with Giants

Anspach’s fondness for Virginia extends beyond Richmond.

Last December, Goose brought their annual Goosemas celebration to the historic Hampton Coliseum, a venue known for legendary performances from bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish.

"Hampton is an incredible venue, you feel the history when you're there,” he says. “The energy was insane. Goosemas is always just a crazy show for us."

Goose’s rise over the last five years has given Anspach the chance to share the stage with musical heroes like Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio (Phish), and Bob Weir (the Grateful Dead).

“You learn it really does take continuous, hard work over year after year," he said while recalling a 2024 performance with Dave Mathews at the Soulshine benefit concert in New York City. “[Dave] was there at 11 rehearsing with every band. It just seemed like he really cared a lot about putting on a great show."

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Peter Anspach from Goose performs during the Soulshine concert to benefit hurricanes Helene and Milton relief and recovery funds at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On touring with Trey, he adds: “He’s one of the most genuine, kind people you could meet... it was like a dream come true.”

After selling out Madison Square Garden in June, Goose has no plans to stop growing.

“Our big goal is to just keep writing music and keep pushing the boundaries of music," Anspach said. “To keep growing together... and feeling more cohesive... the main goal was always the music,so we're just going to continue on that path."

Riverfront Rhythms and Two-Night Magic

Goose’s lineup has evolved in recent years.

Anspach points to drummer Cotter Ellis, who joined two years ago, as an example of how quickly new energy can enhance the band.

“There was immediate chemistry,” he says. “We were coming from similar backgrounds... wanted the same things out of music. Then it's just like developing and understanding each other's language, which we've caught on to pretty fast. It just keeps getting better every tour."

Anspach says a two-night run, like Goose will perform in Richmond, is a special opportunity for the band.

“It lets us settle in... get to know the city, walk around town... two-night runs are the best," he said.

The Allianz Amphitheater’s location adds a unique twist with an adjacent hill that gives the Goose-curious crowd a chance to listen in for free.

“That’s good energy,” says Anspach, comparing it to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Band Shell where concerts spill over into the park.

For those new to Goose, Anspach describes their shows as “a journey.”

“We try and tell a story with every show, really. Most of the time, you start with fun, dancey songs in set one. And then you kind of get exploratory towards the end, in the set two area. But there's a little something for everybody. There's going to be songs that are very singable. There's going to be a lot of improvisational instrumental moments. There's going to be dancing. You know, you might cry," he said with a laugh.

Event Details:

📍 Venue: Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA

📅 Dates: Thursday, October 2 & Friday, October 3, 2025

⏰ Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

🎟 Tickets: An Evening With Goose

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.