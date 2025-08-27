Google's $9 billion Virginia investment includes new Chesterfield data center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Google announced Wednesday it will build a data center in Chesterfield County as part of a $9 billion investment in Virginia through 2026.

The tech giant said the new Chesterfield data center and the expansion of centers in Loudoun and Prince William counties are needed to keep up with cloud-based storage and artificial intelligence demands.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin touted the investment as beneficial for the state.

"We're ensuring Virginia remains a top-ranked hub for AI talent and innovation, where opportunity meets preparation," he said in a statement about Google's announcement.

The Chesterfield data center will be built near Meadowville Technology Park along the 2700 Bermuda Hundred Road, according to Richmond BizSense.

Details like a timeline for the project or the number of jobs it could bring to the area have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.