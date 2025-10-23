Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

1,300-home Chesterfield development planned onsite of family-owned berry farm

Goode Farm plan
Chesterfield County
The conceptual site plan shows the semiurban zoning in yellow, transition residential in orange, urban in brown, commercial in purple and buffer area in green.
Goode Farm plan
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The pending closure of a long-running blueberry farm near Brandermill is prompting a proposal for a 1,300-home development in the path of the planned Powhite Parkway extension. East West Communities, which developed Brandermill and nearby Hallsley and Woodlake, is teaming up with Richmond-based Catalyst Development Co. on the plan to develop 400 acres on the north side of Genito Road between Otterdale and Mount Hernon roads. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone