CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The pending closure of a long-running blueberry farm near Brandermill is prompting a proposal for a 1,300-home development in the path of the planned Powhite Parkway extension. East West Communities, which developed Brandermill and nearby Hallsley and Woodlake, is teaming up with Richmond-based Catalyst Development Co. on the plan to develop 400 acres on the north side of Genito Road between Otterdale and Mount Hernon roads. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
1,300-home Chesterfield development planned onsite of family-owned berry farm
