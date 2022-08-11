Over 21,000 Virginians have died from COVID. This woman plans to build a memorial to honor them.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Covering 151 acres of the former Royal Virginian Golf Course in Goochland County, Dr. Arlene Simmons said she is now working to turn the property into a memorial for victims of COVID-19.

"The main focus is that everyone is important and everyone is loved and that they are more than a statistic," Simmons said.

The land was bought by the Richmond non-profit Humanitarian Ambassadors of America, a group founded in Richmond by Simmons over 25 years ago.

She said the idea will be to have memorial walls and gardens throughout the property with names of those who have died. She plans to call them the Gardens of Tranquility.

"Just a place that people can come and recognize their loved ones names, sit in the garden, touch the wall, just be in a tranquil place," Simmons said.

In Virginia, over 21,000 people have died from COVID-19. Simmons said that while she initially planned the memorial just to include Virginians, the concept has grown as people have been reaching out.

"From not only various states, but I even received a call from Africa," Simmons said.

Simmons said they already have 1,000 names to be placed on the walls. She adds that people will not have to pay to have their loved ones names added, saying the project will be funded by donations and grants.

Along with COVID-19, Simmons said they will have memorials to victims of crime and other health issues. She adds the property will be developed in phases to include other things like nature trails and nurseries, things that are permitted under the land's current zoning.

Simmons said that work is already underway to repair the former clubhouse and starting next week, they will be on-site daily.

She adds there is a plan for a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony sometime in September and her personal goal is to have at least a portion of the site open to the public by the end of the year.