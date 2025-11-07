Goochland supervisors approve technology overlay district proposal

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — After hours of public comment from over 80 speakers, Goochland's Board of Supervisors voted to approve the plan for a Technology Overlay District during a packed meeting Thursday night.

The approval of the Technology Overlay District (TOD) clears the way for businesses like data centers and nuclear reactor facilities to develop in the area surrounding Route 288. County leaders say the TOD would attract high-revenue business and establish better control of future developments.

Goochland County

The proposal includes parameters like noise regulations, height restrictions and buffer requirements for potential developers.

Despite the approval, it was clear how the majority of people in attendance felt about the TOD as applause erupted after each speaker. All of those who took to the microphone either called for the TOD to be taken off the table altogether or requested the approval be tabled until more amendments were made.

Many speakers requested the TOD include tighter guidelines like bigger buffer areas near residential spaces, community input for all potential businesses, larger open space requirements and hefty fines when businesses don't abide by all regulations.

"The whole thing is a nightmare, this should not be happening to retirees that thought they were in their peaceful forever home," one resident said. "Now we're trying to decide how to sell before our property prices dump."

Another resident expressed frustration with the timeline of the decision.

"You guys are trying to do something within five or six months, that's going to affect 28,000 people. How can you do that," the resident said. "Tonight I changed my mind, I said I don't want you to delay it, I don't want you to answer it or approve it, I want you to just say no."

