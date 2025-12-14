Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two Goochland Middle School teachers are spreading holiday joy by surprising students as elves on the shelves throughout the building.
'Merry and bright' teachers delight students as real-life Elves on the Shelf at Virginia school
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Two "merry and bright" Virginia teachers are spreading holiday cheer by transforming into real-life Elves on the Shelf.

Carmen Bates and Amy Rorrer have been surprising and delighting students by popping up in unexpected places around Goochland Middle School.

Photos of the pair show them dressed in red and white jumpsuits, with one of the teachers duct-taped to a wall. In another shot, they are posing in front of the school's sign, greeting students as they arrive on the bus. Another snap features the smiling educators perched inside a glass trophy case.

Administrators lauded the teachers for filling the school with "laughter, spirit, and so much heart."

"The best kind of holiday magic is the kind shared with others," officials with the school system posted on Facebook. "We appreciate you both for making GMS feel merry and bright!"

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

