Teen charged in connection to Goochland school threat

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was taken into custody Thursday evening "for sending text message threats against Goochland High School," the Goochland Sheriff's Office announced.

The announcement did not indicate whether the teen was a current or former Goochland student.

The announcement also did not detail what charges the teen faced.

More details were expected to be released on Friday.

A threatening text prompted an hours-long lockdown of both Goochland High School and Goochland Middle School on Thursday while investigators and school staff made sure there were no actual threats on campus.

WTVR Text threat prompts a lock down at Goochland High School on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Interim Superintendent Andy Armstrong said that no weapons were found anywhere on campus, including the parking lot.

Both schools were closed Friday as a precaution.

Weekend school events were scheduled to go on as planned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.