Richmond developer buys 'temporarily closed' Goochland ER center

HCA recently sold the West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court, pictured here in February 2023. The standalone ER was temporarily closed in 2020 and ultimately never reopened.
RICHMOND, Va. -- More than five years after closing its freestanding emergency center in Goochland, HCA has unloaded the property in an eight-figure deal. The health system sold the shuttered West Creek Emergency Center for $11 million in a transaction that was recorded in late September, according to online property records. The buyer was an entity tied to local developer Rob Chesson. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

