RICHMOND, Va. -- More than five years after closing its freestanding emergency center in Goochland, HCA has unloaded the property in an eight-figure deal. The health system sold the shuttered West Creek Emergency Center for $11 million in a transaction that was recorded in late September, according to online property records. The buyer was an entity tied to local developer Rob Chesson. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond developer buys 'temporarily closed' Goochland ER center
