Goochland County residents voice concerns over proposed data center and nuclear reactor development

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A proposal to bring data centers and possibly nuclear reactors to Goochland County has sparked a heated debate among residents who say the development could disrupt the quiet lifestyle they moved to the area to enjoy.

County leaders are hosting a community meeting Monday evening at Goochland High School to hear residents' concerns about the proposed technology overlay district. The county says the proposal could boost economic development and bring high-tech jobs to the area. But many residents worry it will come at the cost of the peaceful, safe environment they value.

"We like it here, and we don't want to move," said Lee Halvorsen, a local homeowner.

County leaders are pushing for a technology overlay district, which would serve as a zoning tool for parts of the county's growth area, including West Creek Business Park, which houses Capital One and CarMax. The district would pave the way for technology businesses, including data centers, and allow for tax incentives to attract those companies.

In a recent amendment, supervisors expanded the scope of what could be built in the area, adding three potential new uses: a small modular nuclear reactor facility, a natural gas peaking plant and a utility generating station to help meet the high energy demands of data centers.

Many homeowners say county leaders haven't adequately addressed their concerns about the proposal.

"As to really listening to our concerns and our reasons, they haven't. So that's very disappointing," said Cynthia Haas, a homeowner. "A lot of issues that we're trying to get the county to compromise on, to meet us halfway."

Residents are asking supervisors to make further changes to building height, buffer zones and noise level restrictions.

"We don't want to see them, we don't want to hear them, and we don't want to smell them," said Breck Daughtery, another homeowner.

They're also pushing back on West Creek continuing to be developed by right, since that process bypasses public hearings and weakens safeguards like noise rules and buffers.

"We need more protection than the TOD. We need the board of supervisors to stand up and say, we can modify this," Halvorsen said.

County staff says the district is designed to balance growth with design standards and buffers to protect nearby neighborhoods. Officials have already updated the proposal once after receiving public feedback this summer. The county administrator issued a statement saying the county has listened to community concerns and will continue to do so.

"Protecting health and safety of our residents is our top priority. The technology overlay district and technology zone include strong safeguards for residents. Many of these protections were added directly in response to feedback from the community," the statement read.

The county added that the measures "will help Goochland grow responsibly, while preserving the quality of life that makes our county unique."

For residents unable to attend Monday's meeting, the county will stream it on their website. The planning commission will take up the proposal on Sept. 18, and the board of supervisors will cast the final vote later this fall.

