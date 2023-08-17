Goochland County school board member files lawsuit - against her fellow board members

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Legal action is now looming for the majority of the Goochland County School Board.

A lawsuit not from the outside, but instead from across the desk of Vice Chair Angela Allen.

Allen filed the civil lawsuit Monday against the other members of the school board.

Allen claims they damaged her reputation and tried to silence her by issuing a censure against her, which is a formal statement of disapproval. Allen called it a gross overstatement and said it defamed her character and reputation.

“It was uncalled for and violated my first and 14th amendment rights. You have to have the courage to stand up and recognize that all viewpoints have value and deserve to be heard,” she said.

The four other board members stated that a post Allen made on her school board Facebook page back in January violated their code of ethics, created division, and instilled fear in students.

They also added that is undermined the boards goal of maximizing the potential of every learner in the district. The post asked people if it was the community’s expectation that students are allowed to use the restrooms different from their gender.

“The statement was inflammatory and was in complete and a distorted characterization of Goochland counties practices and policies whereas the statement grossly it effected parent and citizen confidence in Goochland County schools,” said Michael Newman during the May meeting.

The school board chair, Sandra Barefoot-Reid issued a statement Wednesday calling the lawsuit meritless and an effort to intimidate them into silence.

"The lawsuit is unlikely to succeed in achieving its goals. However it will surely succeed in costing school board members scarce time that would otherwise be available to support students and staff of schools,” she wrote.

One parent who has asked to remain anonymous says she is glad Allen filed the lawsuit. She doesn’t believe Allen should have been censured.

“If they are willing to censure her over such a simple post on social media. Whats to say they are not going to do that for other school board members or reasons in the future,” she shared.

While other parents like Lauren Comstock agree with the board’s action and find the lawsuit frivolous and question what it does for the kids and the schools district.

“I’m happy she was censured. It shows some short of accountability. That’s not what the community expects of the conduct of a school board member,” Comstock said.

Allen is seeking $850,000 in damages.

All Goochland County school board members are up for reelection in November.

