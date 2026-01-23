Goochland County Fire-Rescue seeking volunteers with 4x4s to help during winter storm

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Goochland County Fire-Rescue is looking for volunteers with 4x4 vehicles to help during this weekend's winter storm.

Volunteers with 4x4s will be able to help transport people with non-911 needs during the storm.

"You could make a critical difference for someone in our community," a social media post from Goochland County Fire-Rescue says.

Anyone interested in helping out is asked to contact Goochland Emergency Management at 804-556-5678.

