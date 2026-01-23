Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
69  WX Alerts 18  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Goochland County Fire-Rescue seeking volunteers with 4x4s to help during winter storm

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Goochland County Fire-Rescue is looking for volunteers with 4x4 vehicles to help during this weekend's winter storm.

Volunteers with 4x4s will be able to help transport people with non-911 needs during the storm.

"You could make a critical difference for someone in our community," a social media post from Goochland County Fire-Rescue says.

Anyone interested in helping out is asked to contact Goochland Emergency Management at 804-556-5678.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone